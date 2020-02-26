|
Edward J. (Slabacheski) Slade, 91, of Plains Twp., passed away Monday afternoon, Feb. 24, 2020, at River Street Manor Nursing Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Plains Twp., he was the son of the late Anthony and Frances Popko Slabacheski.
Ed attended Plains Memorial High School and was a Navy veteran of World War II, attaining the rank of seaman first class. Upon his honorable discharge from active duty, he was employed as a milkman by Dallas Dairy until his retirement. He was then employed in the patient transportation department by Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Ed was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish, North Wilkes-Barre, where he served as a senior altar server, choir member and Eucharistic minister. He was also a member of the Plains American Legion, Joseph E. Conlon, Post 558, where he was a member of the Funeral Honor Guard, The Polish American Veterans, Hudson, and was a 4th Degree Knight, The Knights of Columbus, Council 372, Pittston. Ed was also an avid bowler.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, the former Helen Kantorek, on Aug. 25, 2010; daughter, Barbara Ann Mrozinski, on April 10, 2009; brother, Peter Slabacheski; infant brother, Walter Slabacheski; and infant sister, Theresa Slabacheski.
Surviving are his daughter, Bonnie Bidwell and her husband, Michael, Pittston; grandchildren, Kimberly Keating and her husband, Donald; Kristen Bidwell; and Kevin Bidwell; Marie and Matthew Mrozinski; five great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Riccetti, Plains Twp.; brother, Anthony Slabacheski and his wife, Liz, Beverly, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 South Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.
Interment with military honors accorded by the United States Navy and the Plains American Legion Funeral Honor Guard will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612, in Ed's memory.
For information or to leave Ed's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 26, 2020