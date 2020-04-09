|
Edward J. Tirpak of Mountain Top passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Mountain Top Senior Care & Rehab Center.
He was born March 10, 1943, and was raised in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Stephen J. and Anna M. Hudock Tirpak. He was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School and then was stationed in Germany while serving as a Private First Class in the U.S. Army.
Mr. Tirpak was employed by HPG in Mountain Top for 42 years. Prior to that, he worked at Percy Brown's Restaurant, Wilkes-Barre.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond, Richard J. and Steven F.; sister, Theresa Stofey; and niece, Jule Ann Stofey.
Surviving are his wife of 23 years, Kathy Findora Tirpak; sister, Marie Michael, Wilkes-Barre; daughter, Lori Wasco; mother-in-law, Ariel Ruth; sister-in-law, Theresa Conway and her husband, Dan; brothers-in-law, Joe Findora and his wife, Sue; and John Findora and his wife, Pam; stepsons, John Daubert and his wife, Sarah; and Burton Daubert; grandchildren, Olivia Wasco; and Jessica and Rebecca Daubert; best friend, Steve Sisko; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by McCune Funeral Service, Mountain Top.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 9, 2020