Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Edward J. Trebunak

Edward J. Trebunak Obituary
Edward J. Trebunak, 66, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday evening, May 19, 2020, in Residential Hospice of Geisinger South, after a long battle with cancer.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Edward and Anne Blischak Trebunak. He was a graduate of Coughlin High School. Ed spent 35 years working for the Diocese of Scranton. He enjoyed watching the Eagles, Penn State the Phillies and NASCAR. Ed also enjoyed traveling.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Carol Lidonici.

Surviving are his son, E.J. Trebunak, Kingston; sister, Debbie Trebunak, Wilkes-Barre; brother, John Trebunak, Plymouth; and numerous nieces and nephews

Funeral service will be at the convenience of the family from Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

There will be no calling hours.

For information of to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 22, 2020
