Edward J. Weitock Jr., 71, a resident of Pringle, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, June 3, 2019, at River Run Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Kingston, following a brief illness.



His loving wife is Virginia L.J. Fromel Weitock. Together, Edward and Virginia celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on March 20.



Born June 16, 1947, in Wilkes-Barre, Edward was the only child born to the most loving and adoring parents, the late Edward Weitock Sr. and Lenora Skripka Weitock.



Edward, along with his parents, resided in North Miami Beach Florida for 23 years, returning to the Wyoming Valley in the early 1970s. He was a graduate of North Miami High School, North Miami, Fla.



Prior to his retirement, Edward was employed for 26 years by Western and Southern Life Insurance Company. During his time with Western and Southern, he was an insurance agent for 12 years and was a manager for 14 years.



A man of many enjoyments, Edward loved golfing, bowling, deep sea fishing and flying model airplanes. He held membership with the Wyoming Valley RC Flyers Club, Hunlock Creek, and the Nanticoke Seniors Golf Club.



Above all, Edward was a loving and warm-hearted husband, father, son, cousin and friend. He was like a "big teddy bear" and was the most loyal and true friend. His presence will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.



In addition to his wife, Virginia, Edward is survived by his daughter, Leila Weitock and her husband, Danash Ganjeh, Bear Creek Twp.; his son, Anthony Weitock, Pringle; and his cousins, Charles Stetz and his wife, Joanne, Clarks Green; and Elaine Miller, Albany, N.Y.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Edward's viewing which will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.



A blessing service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday by the Rev. James J. Alco.



Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in St. Mary the Maternity Roman Catholic Cemetery, West Wyoming.



For or to send the Weitock family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary