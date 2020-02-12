|
|
Edward J. "Zaz" Zajaczkowski, 86, formerly of Plains Twp., passed peacefully Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, with his family surrounding him while in the care of Wesley Village Nursing Facility, Pittston.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on June 30, 1933, he was a son of the late Charles and Anna Mazurkiewicz Zajaczkowski. He grew up in the Miner Mills area and attended James M. Coughlin High School.
In 1953, Edward joined the United States Army and served in the 85th Infantry. He rose to the rank of corporal in a short time. Edward was honorable discharged after his term of service and returned back to the Wyoming Valley.
On May 12, 1956, Edward married the girl who he knew all his life, the former Charlotte Zegarski. Together they moved to the Plains Twp. area and started to raise a family. During this time, Edward was employed by Central Slipper as a shoe factory foreman. He stayed with Central Slipper for 25 years until the company's closure.
Edward then found employment with Newtown Window Manufacturing, Ashley, until he retired in 1995.
During his retirement, Edward enjoyed going fishing on trips to Canada and upstate New York. He also enjoyed spending precious time with his wife, children and his grandchildren.
Edward was a past member of St. Joseph Church, Hudson, and a current member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents; daughter, Lynda Zajaczkowski; grandson, Michael Zajaczkowski; brother, Charles Zajaczkowski, and sister, Violet Polachek.
Surviving Edward are his wife of 63 years, Charlotte, Pittston; daughter, Karen Toole and her husband, James, Stewartsville, N.J.; sons Edward Jr. Meshoppen; Paul, Plains Twp.; sister, Stella Szymanski and her husband, Tony, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Ed; Debbie; Joseph; Kevin; Garrett; Paul; and Amanda; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Edward at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John Lambert as officiant. Military honors by the United States Army will follow the Mass.
Interment will be held in the parish cemetery, Plains Twp.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the start time of the service in the church prior to Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the : Greater Pennsylvania Chapter - Wilkes-Barre Office, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 12, 2020