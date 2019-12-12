|
|
|
The Rev. Edward John Kaczorowski entered into eternal rest on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in St. Francis Hospital, Wilmington, Del.
He on was born in Wilkes-Barre on May 15, 1928, a son of Thomas and Maryanna Franusiak Kaczorowski. He attended King's College and Seton Hall University. He began studies for the priesthood at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, Philadelphia.
He was ordained on his birthday, May 15, 1958, by the late Cardinal O'Hara in Ss. Peter and Paul Basilica, Philadelphia. He was assigned as associate pastor to St. Hedwig and St. Thomas the Apostle, Wilmington, Del. He was pastor of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Secretary, Md.; St. Paul, Delaware City, Del.; and St. Stanislaus Kostka, Wilmington, Del. He retired as pastor of St. Stanislaus Kostka in 2008 at the age of 80 and continued to help various parishes in Wilmington, Del., with Masses and Confessions.
He served many years as Chaplain for the Knights of Columbus (Bishop FitzMaurice Council) and was also the Chaplain for the Wilmington Police and Fire departments from 1966 to 1979.
He was well-known as a community leader to many people on the East Side of Wilmington, Del. He knew almost everyone in the neighborhood and helped many people acquire jobs, get out of jail and start new lives. Father Ed was very knowledgeable of many issues and always had a solution to every problem. He was proud of his Polish-American heritage. He could often be outspoken, but was always a gentle soul and a faithful priest of God for 61 years.
He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Maryanna; his brothers and sisters, Victoria (Gabriel) Laibinis; Joseph (Ellen) Drake; Laura (Jack) Michalski; Jean (Frank) Pisarcik; Frances (Steve) Janus; Helen Kaczorowski; and Flossie (Jim) Lohman.
He is survived by sister-in-law, Ellen Drake, as well as several nieces and nephews, Irene (John) Yesh; Joseph (Sylvia) Laibinis; Mary Ann (John) Lomascolo; Thomas (Jane) Drake; Paul (Judy)Drake; Susan Drake; John (Nancy) Michalski; Jeannie (George) Antall; Mary Ann (Nicky) Riccardone; Sharon Janus; Susan (Marcel) Rossi; Gabriel (Rita) Laibinis (deceased). There are also many great-nieces and nephews still surviving.
Father Ed's family would like to thank in a particular way his friends Everett (Joe) Luvenia Bryant and family; the Rev. Christopher Coffiey and the Coffiey family; the wonderful care of St. Francis Hospital; and everyone who helped him during his lifetime.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 12, 2019