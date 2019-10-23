|
|
Edward Joseph Beldowicz, 78, of Bear Creek Twp., a loving husband, father, grandfather, coast guardsman, woodsman and inventor, returned to his Lord on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Born June 6, 1941, in Manhattan, N.Y., he was the son of the late Edward and Stasia Poplawski Beldowicz.
At a young age, Edward's family moved to the Nanticoke area where he attended local schools and Nanticoke Area High School. At 18, he joined the United States Coast Guard and served our country patrolling the waters during the Vietnam War. He attained the rank of engine man second class.
After completion of his term of service and receiving an honorable discharge, Edward moved to East Brunswick, N.J. He was employed by Johnson and Johnson and worked as a quality control technician for the next 28 years. He later worked for Temperature Controlled Products and was awarded a United States Patent for an invention he perfected.
During his birthday on June 6, 1964, he received the best birthday gift he could ever ask for, the hand in marriage of the former Margaret Rybaczewski, the love of his life. Together they moved to Edison, N.J., and raised two children, Dawn and Brian.
The couple decided to move to the Bear Creek area, where Edward enjoyed becoming a woodsman and enjoyed woodworking, gardening, building his fire pit and feeding the local animal life.
Edward was a simple man that served his country, loved a timeless lady, raised great children, worked to provide for his family and enjoyed making things with his hands. His creative spirit will be missed by all who knew him.
Edward was preceded in death by his loving parents; sister, Edwina Huesser; and son, Edward.
Surviving are his loving wife of 55 years, Margaret, at home; daughter, Dawn Miller and her husband, Randy, Lebanon, N.J.; son, Brian Edward and his wife, Debora, South River, N.J.; half-brother, Edwin Beldowicz, Missouri; half-sister, Nancy Beldowicz-Ortiz, Missouri; grandchildren, Kyle and Olivia Beldowicz, and Carson and Austin Miller; and his best friend, Raymond Lewis, Hanover Twp.
Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation to be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to ALSAC /, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For condolences to the family,or for directions to visitation, please visit www.yanaitisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 23, 2019