Recupero Funeral Home
406 Susquehanna Ave
West Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-4801
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Recupero Funeral Home
406 Susquehanna Ave
West Pittston, PA 18643
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Rosary Church, Nativity of Our Lord Parish
Duryea, PA
Edward Joseph "Ned" Linnen


1943 - 2019
Edward Joseph "Ned" Linnen Obituary
Edward "Ned" Joseph Linnen passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at his home in Duryea.

He was born June 19, 1943, to Helen and Francis "Bunny" Linnen, both deceased. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Diane; his children, MaryJo Ferrara (Sam); Kathy (Pat) Super; Ned (Annmarie) Linnen; and Tony Linnen. He was the proud grandparent of 11 grandchildren, Ryan, Molly, Abby, Neddie, Tyler, Cole, Marley, Elle, Nate, Will, Ollie; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition, he is survived by siblings, Jerry Linnen and Barbara Bradigan.

Ned earned a bachelor's degree and master's degree from King's College and the University of Scranton, respectively. He began a long career in education in the Pittston Area School District that commenced with teaching and ultimately concluded in administration.

Ned was a former member of Pennsylvania Association of School Business Managers, the Friendly Son's of St. Patrick, the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.

He loved to spend his time with his family and friends, playing with his grandchildren, working with his hands, listening to Irish music and watching Notre Dame Fighting Irish football.

Funeral services will be held at Recupero Funeral Home, 406 Susquehanna Ave., West Pittston.

Viewing hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Rosary Church, Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea. Those planning to attend Mass are asked to go directly to the church.

In lieu of flowers, please kindly make donations to Care & Concern Clinic, Pittston, or St. Joseph's Center, Scranton.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 9, 2019
