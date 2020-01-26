Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
689 Hazle Ave.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-4634
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Henahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward L. Henahan III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward L. Henahan III Obituary
Edward L. Henahan III, of Wilkes-Barre, formerly of Ashley, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Edward and Regina Flynn Henahan and was a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School. Ed worked for many years at Hottles as a chef; loved fishing and listening to music and was an avid Notre Dame fan.

Ed is survived by his sisters, Molly Fetterman, Hanover Twp.; Kathleen Chapasko and her husband, Steve, Wilkes-Barre; brother, Bryan Henahan, Hanover Twp.; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A private family celebration of life will be held.

Arrangements are by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -