|
|
Edward L. Henahan III, of Wilkes-Barre, formerly of Ashley, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Edward and Regina Flynn Henahan and was a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School. Ed worked for many years at Hottles as a chef; loved fishing and listening to music and was an avid Notre Dame fan.
Ed is survived by his sisters, Molly Fetterman, Hanover Twp.; Kathleen Chapasko and her husband, Steve, Wilkes-Barre; brother, Bryan Henahan, Hanover Twp.; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A private family celebration of life will be held.
Arrangements are by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 26, 2020