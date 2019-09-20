Home

GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Edward Levandowski
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
8:45 AM
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Marello Parish
Pittston., PA
Edward "Zoomie" Levandowski


1929 - 2019
Edward "Zoomie" Levandowski Obituary
Edward "Zoomie" Levandowski, 90, of Jenkins Twp., died unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at his home.

Born Feb. 27, 1929, in Duryea, he was the son of the late Chester and Mary Galuska Levandowski.

Edward was a retired Boilermaker for the Local 13. Ed "Zoomie" enjoyed fixing pinball machines at local businesses back in the day.

He was a family man who loved being around his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is the greatest Pop anyone can have. He was a loving and caring person who would go out of his way to help anyone anytime. Zoomie cherished his wife Evelyn. They were like two love birds. You would never find one without the other, especially at the "Casino" and him at "The Cashman Slot."

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters.

Surviving are his wife, Evelyn Borzell Levandowski; son, Edward Levandowski and wife, Lisa; daughter, Marie Yachna and husband, Joseph; grandchildren, Bryan, Joseph, Brandon, Lauren, Jordan and Justin; great-grandchildren; sisters, Sophie Burke and Shirley Karuzi; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

Viewing hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home by 8:30 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.

Interment will be private and held at the family's convenience. Ed will be laid to rest in Mountain View Cemetery, Harding.

For information or to express your condolences to Edward's family, please visit www.grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 20, 2019
