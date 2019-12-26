|
|
Edward M. Frisbie, 53, of Mountain Top, passed away in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre, on Oct. 6, 1966, the son of the late Edgar and Joan Krieg Frisbie. He was a member of the graduating class of 1984 of Hanover Area High School, where he was a member of the 1983-84 Eastern Conference championship football team. Ed was also named MVP of the Wyoming Valley Conference. He attended Luzerne County Community College, Nanticoke, where he acquired his degree in criminal justice. Ed was employed at the Lion Brewery Inc., Wilkes-Barre, for over 30 years.
Ed enjoyed being outdoors. He loved hunting and fishing with his family. Ed was an avid sports fan and when he was not coaching, he would be found on the side lines at his sons sporting events, cheering them on. Eddie was a long time apostle of "The World according to Jerry."
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his nephew, Michael Nelson.
Surviving are his wife of 29 years, the former Kimberly Cawley; sons, Kyle and Kevin at home; brothers, Gary Frisbie and wife, Judy; and Robert Frisbie, sister, Rose Marie Frisbie Nelson, mother and father-in-law, Elaine and Bill Cawley; sister-in-law, Karen Cawley; uncle, Leonard Frisbie and wife, Irene; aunt, Anne Tasco; nephews, Matthew, Gary, John and Jacob; niece, Lauren; several cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to service time.
The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to the entire staff of the ICU unit at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and also to the staff of Residential Hospice for the excellent care and compassion given to Edward in his time of need. A very special note of thanks to Rev. John Chmil, for his friendship and emotional support.
Private interment will be in St. Mary's Antiochion Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 26, 2019