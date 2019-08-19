|
Edward M. Larson, 89, of Glen Lyon, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Hanover Green on Nov. 12, 1929, he was the son of the late Michael and Ruth (Ellis) Larson.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, serving from December 1947 to September 1953, attaining the rank of A1/C.
He was employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp., for 22 years, until his retirement.
He was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish/St. Adalbert's Church and a member of the former Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8353, Glen Lyon. He was also a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, John Krestynick; sister, Jane (Larson) Dermott; and brothers, Douglas Larson and Elwood Larson.
Surviving are his loving wife of 45 years, Eleanor (Kowaleski) Larson; daughter, Cindy Krestynick; son, Michael Krestynick and his wife, Barbara; grandchildren, Lisa, Stephen, and David; niece, Evelyn (Larson) Evans and husband, Edward; nephew, Elwood Larson and wife, Joyce; sister-in-law, Elma Larson; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., Glen Lyon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. in Holy Spirit/St. Adalbert's Church, with the Rev. Louis Kaminski officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Glen Lyon.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 19, 2019