Edward M. McLaughlin, Ph.D., 85, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Dallas.



He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Edward and Josephine Haggerty McLaughlin. He received his bachelor of arts degree in economics in 1955 from King's College, an master of business administration in information systems technology in 1985 from Marywood University and a Ph.D. in workforce development from Penn State University in 1998.



Dr. McLaughlin started his career in education in the Montgomery County School system in Maryland as a junior high school teacher. From 1956 to 1959, he was employed by the NSA as a code breaker involving top secret material in Fort Meade, Md. He was then employed by Honeywell Inc., implementing the first organizational-wide computer system, including working three years in Australia.



Dr. McLaughlin became involved in Luzerne county government as director of data processing, implementing the first computer system. From 1969 to 1978, he was the business manager for the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority and later served as the executive director of the Mountain Top Sanitary Authority.



Dr. McLaughlin then returned to education from 1981 to 1999, when he served as Academic Dean at Luzerne County Community College, beginning such programs as nursing and aviation. He later served as a faculty member at both Marywood University and King's College in the business programs.



Dr. McLaughlin and his late wife, Irene, loved to travel and had visited 23 countries. He most recently traveled by train across the country to visit his daughter in Oregon.



He was a member of St. Andrew Parish, Wilkes-Barre, and a longtime member of St. Boniface Church, Wilkes-Barre, before its closing.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene M. Loftus McLaughlin, on Feb. 16, 2012.



Dr. McLaughlin is survived by his children, Daniel McLaughlin, Harrisburg; Mary Jo McLaughlin, Eugene, Ore.; Sean McLaughlin and his wife, Eva, Mountain Top; and Michael McLaughlin and his wife, Jennifer, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Sean E. McLaughlin, Kieran M. McLaughlin and Katherine R. McLaughlin; sister, Sr. Dorothy McLaughlin, RSM, Dallas; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.



Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



Condolences may be made by visiting Dr. McLaughlin's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary