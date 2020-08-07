Home

Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
a Blessing Service
St. Marys Cemetery
Nanticoke, PA
Edward P. Stachyra


1943 - 2020
Edward P. Stachyra Obituary

Edward P. Stachyra, 77, of Nanticoke, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Edward was born April 20, 1943, to his mother, Franciszka Stachyra and his father, Kajetan Stachyra, and was a 1962 graduate of Nanticoke High School. Edward was a member of St. Faustina Parish and previously St. Mary's Parish, Nanticoke.

Edward served as a military police officer in the U.S. Army National Guard and was a retired employee of Wise Potato Chips, Berwick, he was also a licensed electrician.

He was preceded in death by nine siblings.

He is survived by his son, Edward J. Stachyra and his daughter-in-law, Lyn C. Stachyra, Alexandria, Va.; along with his three grandchildren, Christopher Stachyra, Holly Stachyra and Alexander Stachyra. Edward is also survived by his sister, Mary Ann Stone, Nanticoke; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Edward's ashes will be laid to rest Saturday in St. Mary's Cemetery, Nanticoke.

Family and friends may meet at 10 a.m. in St. Marys Cemetery Saturday for a Blessing Service.


