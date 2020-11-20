Home

More Obituaries for Edward Adamitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Richard Adamitz Jr.


1949 - 2020
Edward Richard Adamitz Jr. Obituary

Edward Richard Adamitz Jr., 70, of Dallas, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Wilkes-Barre.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 23, 1949, and was the son of the late Edward R. Adamitz Sr. and Marguerite Micklus Adamitz.

Edward graduated from Dallas High School, Class of 1967. He was employed by IBM as a computer engineer and programmer for 25 years. He was owner/operator of Value Plus Services, Dallas, until his retirement. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and golfing.

He is survived by children, Rhonda Ann Williams and husband, Brandon, Baltimore, Md.; Edward Richard Adamitz III, Dallas; Christina Adamitz and husband, Bill Gordon, Lake Silkworth; grandchildren, Talyia, Tyler, Hannah and Brandon Jr.; brother, Allen Adamitz and wife, Diane, Shavertown; niece, Amanda; long term girlfriend, Jeanette Casterline, Nanticoke; and lifelong friend, August "Sandy" Walters.

A private interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Franklin Twp.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.


