Charles L Cease Funeral Home
634 Reyburn Rd
Shickshinny, PA 18655
(570) 256-7201
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Charles L Cease Funeral Home
634 Reyburn Rd
Shickshinny, PA 18655
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Charles L Cease Funeral Home
634 Reyburn Rd
Shickshinny, PA 18655
Edward S. Belles Obituary

Edward S. Belles, 77, of Reyburn, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Arden Court, Wilmington, Del.

He was born in Berwick, the son of the late Samuel and Leah Blackburn Belles. He was a graduate of Northwest Area High School.

Prior to retiring, Ed was employed by the Steamfitters Local 524. Ed was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Leona Valenia Belles; brother, James; sisters, Margaret Lutz; and Betty Orosz; and a nephew, Ray Klemunes.

Surviving are his sons, Jeffrey and his wife, Rebecca, Alpharetta, Ga.; and Jonathan and his wife, Hillary, Wilmington, Del.; sister, Sharon Klemunes, Sweet Valley,; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from Charles L. Cease Funeral Home, 634 Reyburn Road, Shickshinny.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Mocanaqua.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Those attending Ed's funeral service are asked to please wear a mask and use social distancing.


