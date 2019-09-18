|
Edward L. Stratton, 67, of Plains Twp., passed away Monday morning, Sept. 16, 2019, at his home.
Born in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Edward Stratton and Frances McTigue Stratton Simmons.
Edward was a graduate of Philipsburg Osceola High School, Clarion College and attended Luzerne County Community College.
Ed was employed as a hair dresser and last as a salesperson for Sears Roebuck.
Surviving are his sister, Sarah Jane Miller and her husband, Donald, Tyrone; niece, Angela Balestrino and husband, Glenn; great-nieces and great-nephews, Sarah, Ryan and Brandon; great-great-nephew and great-great-niece, Jackson and Cameron; dear friend, Mary Anne Revit; and several cousins and friends.
Funeral services and interment will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Chapel of St. Mary's Cemetery, 1594 S. Main St., Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service in the chapel.
Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
For information, or to leave Ed's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 18, 2019