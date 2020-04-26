|
|
Edward Simonson, 84, of Plains Twp. went to be with the Lord and his wife, Ruthie, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 due to complications from the COVID-19 virus in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born May 30, 1935, he was the son of the late Edward and Anna (Hannon) Simonson. He was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp. He attended Coughlin High School and then went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1955-57. In 1955, he married his late wife, Ruthie and together they celebrated 63 years of marriage. He worked as a machinist at Eberhard Faber for over 40 years until their closure. He then was employed by TOPPS for over a decade until his retirement. He was a gifted man who could fix just about anything. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He especially enjoyed trips to Canada with his family and friends. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all of them. He was a very kind and loving person.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Ruth, who passed November 2018, and by his brothers and sister.
Surviving are son, Michael and wife, Carol, Plains Twp.; daughter, Ann Webster and husband, George, Wilkes-Barre. He has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ed's family would like to thank "Home Instead" for all the excellent care they gave our Pop. Thanks also to Allied Services on Meade Street, where he resided the past few months.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at Ss. Peter and Paul Parish Church,. Plains Twp. Arrangements are by Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
WE LOVE YOU POP!
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 26, 2020