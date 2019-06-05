Edward T. Sullivan, 88, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



He was born Dec. 26, 1930, in Scranton a son of the late Edward and Margaret O'Malley Sullivan. A graduate of Kingston High School, he was employed for many years by Erie Lackawanna Railroad.



Mr. Sullivan was an avid bowler and participated in many leagues at Chacko's Bowling Center. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a fan of the Boston Red Sox and Buffalo Bills.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marian Walsh Sullivan; infant children, Timothy and Marian Sullivan; and sisters, Peggy Sullivan and Mary Ann Cecconi.



Surviving are his children, Maureen Naylor Besancon, Patricia Quarteroni, Eileen Sullivan, Edward Sullivan Jr., Margaret Adamski, John Paul Sullivan and Anne Sullivan Kioske; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; niece, Jill Cecconi Samselski; and close cousin, Mary Ann O'Malley Staskiel.



The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from Maher-Collins Funeral Home, 360 N. Maple Ave., Kingston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Church of St. Ignatius Loyola.



Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Pringle.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.



Memorial donations may be made to The ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.maher-collins.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary