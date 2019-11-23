|
|
Edward Vincent Matt, 89, of Duryea, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.
He was born in Duryea on Nov. 25, 1929, the son of the late Andrew and Catherine Kovalan Matt.
Edward was a life member of Nativity Of Our Lord Parish Church, Duryea. He was a graduate of Duryea High School. Upon graduating, he joined the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War. For many years, he was very active with the Duryea American Legion Post 585, where he served as commander for over 17 years, and also with the Duryea Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1227, where he was active with their military detail honor guard. Edward was also actively involved with the Duryea Boy Scouts of America and for many years he served as a volunteer for the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.
He enjoyed working in his garden, traveling to the local casinos and playing bingo. He was a loving and compassionate husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mary J. Stanczyk, on Dec. 28, 2011; grandson, Kevin Newberry; brothers, Earl, Andy and Ray Matt; sisters, Marie Ostrowski and Theresa Matt; and son-in-law, John Freas.
He is survived by his daughters, Diane Freas, Duryea; and Patricia Stevens and her husband, Joseph, Luzerne. Also surviving are his grandchildren, David, Michael, Stephanie, and Maria; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Edward's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Taylor, and the hospice unit of the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp., for the excellent care and compassion they provided to Ed and his family.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Nativity Of Our Lord Parish Church, 127 Stephenson St. Duryea, with the Rev. John V. Polednak officiating. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday. AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston will provide military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Hospice Unit, 111 E. End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711. Condolences may be made at www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 23, 2019