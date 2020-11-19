Home

Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
Service
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
10:45 AM
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
Edwin Carl Bush Jr.

Edwin Carl Bush Jr. Obituary

Edwin Carl Bush Jr., 77, of Dallas, passed away, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Forty Fort, he was the son of the late Edwin Carl and Ann Mahler Bush and was a graduate of Dallas High School, Class of 1962, and Wingate University with a degree in Liberal Arts. His family had moved to Dallas in 1958.

Carl worked at American Chain and Cable Co. in 1964 and attended night classes at Wilkes University. In 1965, he married his high school sweetheart, Suellen Roberts. He was a member of Trucksville United Methodist Church. Carl was a 50 year member of George M. Dallas Masonic Lodge 531 F&AM where he served as worshipful master in 1988, Caldwell Consistory. He was also a 50 year member of Irem Shrine and a member of the Stewards Unit and Directors Staff where he served as president.

Carl is survived by his wife the former Suellen Roberts, at home; daughter, Traci Anne Engblom; and a son, Randal C. Bush; a sister, Shirley Arnold; grandchildren, Alaina, Nicholas and Carson Engblom; Benjamin A. Bush; and several nieces and nephews, who he loved and was very proud of.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with the Rev. Jay Jones, pastor of Trucksville United Methodist Church, officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of service. George M. Dallas Masonic Lodge will be conducting their service at 10:45 a.m. With the current COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing requirements will be followed.

Condolences can be made at Disquefuneralhome.com.


