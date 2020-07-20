Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Edwin Henry "Bubbie" Kern III

Edwin Henry "Bubbie" Kern III Obituary

Edwin "Bubbie" Henry Kern III, 72, of Lehman Twp., passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at home.

He was born in Kingston on March 19, 1948, and was the son of the late Edwin, Jr. and Ruth Morgan Kern.

Bubbie graduated from Lake-Lehman High School in 1966 and later served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era. He was employed by Native Textiles, Dallas. and later worked as a technician in the medical field. Edwin served on the Lake-Lehman School Board for eight years and was a part-time worker at Fellowship Church, Dallas. He was an avid outdoorsman including hunting and fishing. Bubbie was a member of the South Mountain Land Association.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Shawn Edwin Kern; and brother, Charles Alfred Kern.

Edwin is survived by son, Brian Kern and his companion, Lisa Snee, Dallas; aunt, Lillian Christman, Allentown; granddaughter, Shauna Morgan Kern; ex-wife, Nancy Kern; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Rex Williams, pastor, officiating.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.


