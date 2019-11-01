Home

Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3700
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Faustina Church
Edwin Joseph Wentz Obituary
Edwin Joseph Wentz, 92, of Mountain View Drive, Nanticoke, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

Born March 28, 1927, Edwin was the son of the late Martin and Wladyslawa Lottie Piontkowski Wentz.

He was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1945. Edwin accomplished many things in his lifetime.

He served as a corporal in the United States Army and received a World War II victory medal. He worked for the United States Postal Service, starting as a railway mail service clerk and retiring as a postal supervisor at Wilkes-Barre Post Office.

Edwin was a member of St. Faustina Parish and was also in the Holy Name Society. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Nanticoke Council 913. He served as the financial secretary for many years and later as the Grand Knight. He was also a member of The Fourth Degree. Edwin's lifelong hobby was bowling. He was an active bowler, participating in many leagues. He was a member of the Wyoming Valley Bowlers Hall of Fame and was Chairman of the Captain Sponsor Committee for many years. He was also a past president and life member of the Wyoming Valley Bowling Association.

Edwin was preceded in death by Rosalie, his loving wife of 67 years. He returned home to be with her on what would have been their 69th wedding anniversary. He was also preceded in death by his beloved son-in-law, Kevin Massaker; and by his brothers and sisters, Florence, Kazimer, Leonard, Amelia, Gertrude, Pearl, Henry and Alphonse.

Edwin is survived by and will be fondly remembered by his daughters, Debra Massaker; and Maria Maloney and her husband, Joseph. He will be tremendously missed by his granddaughter, Margaret Harris and her husband, Craig; and his great-grandson, Hunter Harris.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home, 614 Hanover St., Nanticoke, with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Faustina Church.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wanamie. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to The Wyoming Valley USBC Scholarship Fund, 170 Janet Drive, Ashley, PA 18706, or perform an act of kindness for someone in need, as he often did.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 1, 2019
