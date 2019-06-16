Resources More Obituaries for Edwin Kosik Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judge Edwin M. Kosik

U.S. District Court Senior Judge Edwin M. Kosik, 94, of Covington Twp., died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Highland Park Senior Living in Wilkes-Barre Twp.



He was the widower of Lois Bistline Kosik and the couple was married for 61 years when she passed away Sept. 28, 2012.



Edwin was born in Dupont, the son of the late Michael J. and Mary B. Mayhoff Kosik.



After graduating from Valley Forge Military Academy, Edwin entered the U.S. Army as a lieutenant, serving as an armored infantry unit commander during World War II. He continued his service in the U.S. Army Reserve, retiring as a colonel.



After returning home from Europe, Edwin earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Wilkes College and his Bachelor of Laws degree from Dickinson School of Law in 1951.



After several years of private practice, Edwin served as an assistant U.S. Attorney, as chairman of the Pennsylvania State Workmen's Compensation Board, and as a judge on Court of Common Pleas of Lackawanna County, serving as president judge from 1979 to 1986 and was nominated by President Reagan to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on May 14, 1986, being confirmed by the Senate on June 13, 1986.



He was a life member of Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church, Dupont, and the JCC, Scranton. He enjoyed playing handball at Weston Field and running around Lake Scranton.



Edwin is survived by his daughter, Carol, and her husband, Harvey Feldman, Carlisle; his son, Michael, and his wife, Lisa, Harrisburg; his three grandchildren, Corryn, Catskill, N.Y.; Edwin, Philadelphia; and Alec, Berlin, Germany; and his son-in-law, Joseph Whitaker, Mahanoy City.



In addition to his wife, Lois, Edwin was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Whitaker, on Sept. 10, 2011.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church, 212 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, by the Right Rev. Bernard Nowicki, Bishop of the Central Diocese of the Polish National Catholic Church, assisted by the Very Rev. Zbigniew Dawid, pastor of Holy Mother of Sorrows Church. Private interment with Rite of Committal and military honors will follow in the parish cemetery. All those attending the Mass are asked to kindly proceed directly to the church Thursday.



Visitation will be held form 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to PA s Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or to a .



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 16, 2019