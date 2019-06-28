Home

Edwina Victoria Lyons Obituary
Edwina Victoria Lyons, 75, of Plymouth Twp., passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born July 11, 1943, in Wilkes-Barre, and raised in Danville, she was the daughter of the late Edwin Yablonski and Anastasia Motyka Yablonski. She was a graduate of St. Leo's High School and attended Luzerne County Community College.

Prior to her retirement in 2002, she was employed by Pennsylvania White Haven Center. In past years, she had been the president of LUZARC in Luzerne.

Throughout her life, Edwina enjoyed spending time in her garden.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, John J. Lyons, who passed away in 2011; and her son, Christopher Lyons, who passed away in 2011.

Surviving are her son, Michael Lyons and his wife, Barbara, Plymouth Twp.; grandchildren, Casey Lyons and Allison Lyons; and her pet dog, Whisper.

Family and friends are invited to meet for Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Faustina Parish, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., 524 E. Main St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18702.

To submit condolences to Edwina's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 28, 2019
