Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Hollenback Cemetery
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Effie Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Effie B. Marshall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Effie B. Marshall Obituary
Effie B. Marshall (Boswell), 102, of Kingston, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. She was laid to rest in Hollenback Cemetery on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

She was the daughter of the late James H. and Mary Emma (Harlan) Boswell.

She was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1935, attended Wilkes College Evening School and Bucknell University Trust School.

She chose banking as a career and began at United Penn (Miners National) Bank in 1942. She was enthusiastic about her work and rose through the ranks to become a trust officer in 1978. She was the first woman to become a bank vice-president. Effie enjoyed getting to know her clients and thought of them as friends. At her 100th birthday celebration she humbly spoke about how important it is to like people if one wants to succeed and be happy in their work. She was a role model for professional women.

She belonged to many professional organizations, and was a member of Soroptomist International of Wilkes-Barre, and Dorranceton Methodist Church.

One of her favorite things to do was to love and care for her cats. Upon her retirement she volunteered at the SPCA of Luzerne County and became a life member of the board of directors.

In her leisure time, she enjoyed reading, theater, gardening, coin collecting, and growing African violets.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton E. Marshall; her brothers, James and Thomas Boswell; and her sister, Ann McRae Boswell.

She is survived by her niece, Janet Boswell Collum; four grandnieces; one grandnephew; and two great-great-nephews.

Effie was laid to rest in Hollenback Cemetery on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, surrounding by family and friends.

Services were in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Effie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now