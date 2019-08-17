|
|
Effie B. Marshall (Boswell), 102, of Kingston, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. She was laid to rest in Hollenback Cemetery on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
She was the daughter of the late James H. and Mary Emma (Harlan) Boswell.
She was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1935, attended Wilkes College Evening School and Bucknell University Trust School.
She chose banking as a career and began at United Penn (Miners National) Bank in 1942. She was enthusiastic about her work and rose through the ranks to become a trust officer in 1978. She was the first woman to become a bank vice-president. Effie enjoyed getting to know her clients and thought of them as friends. At her 100th birthday celebration she humbly spoke about how important it is to like people if one wants to succeed and be happy in their work. She was a role model for professional women.
She belonged to many professional organizations, and was a member of Soroptomist International of Wilkes-Barre, and Dorranceton Methodist Church.
One of her favorite things to do was to love and care for her cats. Upon her retirement she volunteered at the SPCA of Luzerne County and became a life member of the board of directors.
In her leisure time, she enjoyed reading, theater, gardening, coin collecting, and growing African violets.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton E. Marshall; her brothers, James and Thomas Boswell; and her sister, Ann McRae Boswell.
She is survived by her niece, Janet Boswell Collum; four grandnieces; one grandnephew; and two great-great-nephews.
Effie was laid to rest in Hollenback Cemetery on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, surrounding by family and friends.
Services were in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 17, 2019