Eileen A. Spagnola, 81, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
Born Dec. 5, 1937, in the East End section of Wilkes-Barre, Eileen is the daughter of late Carl Armbruster, Sr. and Marie Monahan Armbruster.
She was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Plains. Eileen was employed by Bell Telephone as an operator for 37 years until her retirement in 1992. She was heavily involved in the Bell Telephone Pioneers throughout her career. She was a longtime Friend of Scouting, serving as packmaster of Pack 136, Miners Mills and Scoutmaster of Troop 33, Wilkes-Barre. Later in life, Eileen enjoyed her involvement in the Red Hat Society, serving as Queen of the Young at Heart chapter. She was an avid baker, especially at Christmas time, and enjoyed countless hours of fun passing on her passion and knowledge of baking to her grandchildren every year.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Carl William Armbruster, who was a casualty of the PA 109th Field Artillery train accident on Sept. 11, 1950; Fred Armbruster; Marie Jones; Claire Rutcosky; and Louise Armbruster; son, Robert Jr.; and former husband, Robert Sr.
Eileen is survived by her children, Marie Pine and husband, Gene, Lower Paxton Twp.; Barbara Lyons and husband, Mike, Plymouth Twp.; James, Wilkes-Barre; William and wife, Denise, Plains Twp.; Mario, Wilkes-Barre; and John Paul and fiancé, Theresa Porter, Wilkes-Barre; and "adopted" son, Thomas Robinson; grandchildren, Nicole Marconi; Alycia Fletcher; Kara Pine; James Pine; Casey and Ally Lyons; Brandon, Caelan and Alec Spagnola; Alexis and Olivia Spagnola; Christopher and Mathew Spagnola; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Eileen's family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff of Wesley Village for the amazing care they provided to Eileen over the past several months. A special thanks to Eileen's sister-in-law, Mary Alice Drahus, and her special friend, Becky.
A funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with Monsignor Thomas M. Muldowney, Vicar General of the Diocese of Scranton, officiating.
Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Fox Hill, Plains Twp., PA 18702 in Eileen's memory.
For information or to leave Eileen's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 5, 2019