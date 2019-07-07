Eileen M. Feeley of Arlington Heights, Ill., was born July 4, 1931, to Anna K. Johnson and I.L. Dunn. She passed away, Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Moorings in Arlington Heights.



She was the beloved partner and companion of the late Tom Usher.



She is survived by her three daughters, Kathryn (Tom) Gorman, Carol Feeley (Brad Phillips) and Sharon (George) Pabst; her grandsons, Charlie and Sean Pabst; her great-granddaughter, Mikayla Pabst; as well as her beloved sister, Fran Sabaluski.



She is also survived by her companion's children, Linda (Malcolm) Lambe, Tom (Debby), Terry, Jeanne (Steve) Kirchner, Eileen (Cricket) Marx and the late Joe Usher.



Eileen was an instructor of psychology at the College of Lake County. She was also a former staff member at Highland Park and Waukegan schools. She was a graduate of Loyola University, Chicago, and National Louis University, Wilmette.



Eileen was a resident at the Moorings of Arlington Heights as well as previously being a long-term resident of Deerfield, Ill., and Newburyport, Mass.



Services and interment in Dallas will be held privately.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Geneva Foundation of the Moorings, 811 E. Central Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60005.



Funeral information can be found and condolences may be made at Glueckert Funeral Home, www.glueckertfuneralhome.com, 847-253-0168. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 7, 2019