Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Feeley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Margaret Feeley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Margaret Feeley Obituary
Eileen M. Feeley of Arlington Heights, Ill., was born July 4, 1931, to Anna K. Johnson and I.L. Dunn. She passed away, Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Moorings in Arlington Heights.

She was the beloved partner and companion of the late Tom Usher.

She is survived by her three daughters, Kathryn (Tom) Gorman, Carol Feeley (Brad Phillips) and Sharon (George) Pabst; her grandsons, Charlie and Sean Pabst; her great-granddaughter, Mikayla Pabst; as well as her beloved sister, Fran Sabaluski.

She is also survived by her companion's children, Linda (Malcolm) Lambe, Tom (Debby), Terry, Jeanne (Steve) Kirchner, Eileen (Cricket) Marx and the late Joe Usher.

Eileen was an instructor of psychology at the College of Lake County. She was also a former staff member at Highland Park and Waukegan schools. She was a graduate of Loyola University, Chicago, and National Louis University, Wilmette.

Eileen was a resident at the Moorings of Arlington Heights as well as previously being a long-term resident of Deerfield, Ill., and Newburyport, Mass.

Services and interment in Dallas will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Geneva Foundation of the Moorings, 811 E. Central Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60005.

Funeral information can be found and condolences may be made at Glueckert Funeral Home, www.glueckertfuneralhome.com, 847-253-0168.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now