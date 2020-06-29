Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Tamanini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen R. Tamanini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen R. Tamanini Obituary

Eileen R. Tamanini, 77, of Wyoming, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre Twp. and daughter of the late Francis and Jane Nelson Wright. Eileen was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Wilkes-Barre, and Wilkes-Barre Business College.

Eileen was a member of St. Therese's Church, Shavertown. She was a bank teller with Luzerne Bank for 24 years before her retirement. She also was a real estate agent Gerald Busch Real Estate, Luzerne. Eileen had numerous hobbies, including gardening, traveling, painting and making ceramics. She took great pride in being a wife, mother and grandmother.

Eileen was preceded in death by a brother, Francis P. "Rick" Wright.

Surviving her are her husband of 56 years, Alfred, at home; daughter, Eileen Godin and her husband, Eric, Shavertown; son, Timothy Tamanini and his wife, Sandra, Wyoming; grandchildren, Nicholas Godin and Christopher Tamanini; sisters, Daria Hendrickson and Michele Gardner; sister-in-law, Dolores Tamanini; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. COVID-19 precautions are being observed, including social distancing and mask requirements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The c/o P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or , c/o 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Citizens' Voice on June 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -