Elaine A. Doban, 92, a resident of Wyoming, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Kingston.
Born Feb. 20, 1927, in West Wyoming, Elaine was the daughter of the late James and Stella Brozzoski Genelow.
Elaine was a graduate of West Wyoming High School, Class of 1945, and was a member of the former St. John the Baptist Church in Pittston.
Prior to her retirement, she worked in local garment industry for M.K. Fashions, Harfred's and Joey's Fashions. She was also a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.
Elaine enjoyed taking day trips to Atlantic City with her husband, John, and she also enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas with her sister, Rosalie, and her brother-in-law, Joe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Doban; brothers, Edward, Nicholas, James and John; and her sisters, Marie Smith and Connie Pepe.
Elaine will be sadly missed by her son, John Thomas Doban and his wife, Eleanor, Wyoming; and her daughter, Donna Connelly and her husband, John, West Wyoming; grandchildren, John Michael, Jessica and James; sisters, Rosalie Fosko, Bath; and Sylvia Ward, Manville, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Tabitha, Krystal, and Mariann, from Manorcare, for their compassionate care and support provided to their mom.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with a prayer service officiated by the Rev. Peter Tomczak at Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 22, 2019