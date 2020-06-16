|
|
Elaine C. Saba, 83, of Dallas, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center.
Born Dec. 5, 1936, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Thelma Decker Smith.
Elaine was a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1954, where she met and married the love of her life, Robert Saba, who has been waiting with open arms since November to be reunited with her.
For most of her life, she worked as an office manager for the former A. E. Roos, Wilkes-Barre. After retiring, she found her passion as a bridal consultant for the former Promise Bridal Shop, Wilkes-Barre, and for many years volunteered for the Association for the Blind.
Surviving are her sister, Marion Grogan; and goddaughter, Patricia Elaine Grogan, both of Forty Fort; cousins, John and Barbara Bath, Warrior Run; sisters-in-law, Connie Voss, Penn Lake; Dorothy Obeid, Florida; Lillian McManus, Dallas; Carol Hershey and her husband, Larry, North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In their 54 years of marriage, Elaine and Bob dedicated their lives to their two children, Robert W. Saba and his wife, Mary; and daughter, Tracy Saba Chopyak and her husband, David, both of Dallas; 11 grandchildren, Bobby, Danny, Matthew, Kylee, Kendra, Taryn, David, Blake, Bryce, Jace and Bradyn.
Known as "Smitty" to her high school classmates, Elaine will be remembered for her beautiful singing voice and her contagious laugh and smile.
"Grammy" was a lover of music and an avid Lifetime movie/Judge Judy fan who loved to vacation with her entire family. She was always proud to say, "Table for 17 please." Her grandchildren loved to play pranks on her or tell her a dirty joke because she would always smile and laugh even though they knew she didn't quite get it. She could always be found alongside Pop at one of her grandchildren's sporting events and never missed an opportunity to be with them. One of our fondest memories would be her annual Christmas dinner extravaganza with her infamous "Jimmy Carter" pie.
Heaven has gained an angel, but the world has lost a saint.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon in Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Antiochian Orthodox Cemetery, Hanover. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.Arrangements are by Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service Corp., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 16, 2020