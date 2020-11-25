Home

Elaine D. Weiss, 77, of Edwardsville, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, with her children by her side in Geisinger Medical, Wilkes-Barre.

Elaine was born Jan. 9, 1943, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Joseph W. Shergalis and Albina Tamalis Shergalis.

Elaine attended St. Ann's Academy, Wilkes-Barre, and following graduation from College Misericordia entered the United State Army, Army Medical Specialist Corp., attaining the rank of 1st lieutenant. Following her military service, she worked as a registered dietitian, was an AVON saleslady and supported her husband's business endeavors.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, Joseph M. Weiss; and stepgrandson, Scott P. Roper Jr.

She is survived by her son, Christopher M. Weiss; daughter, Melanie A. Weiss Roper; son, Kenneth J. Weiss; sisters, Alice Jendrejeski; JoAnn Kurisky; and Kathleen Oravitz; grandchildren, Chris Weiss, Samantha Weiss; James Roper and Aleister Roper; great-granddaughter, Violet; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be sadly miss by her family and friends.

A private memorial service will be held in St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church, Kingston.


