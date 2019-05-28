Elaine Kahley, 82, of Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital surrounded by her family.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Jeannie Juzwicki Hopersberger.



Elaine was really the best cook, and enjoyed sewing, baking and doing the daily crossword puzzles.



She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by husband, Ronald, in 2012, who was truly the love of almost her entire life, as they were together since they were teenagers. Elaine was also preceded in death by her brothers, Fred, Paul, William and Thomas Hopersberger; and her sister, Janice Manciocchi.



Elaine is survived by her daughters, Deborah Zywotek and her husband, Edward Sr.; and Eileen Davenport; her sisters, Rosemary Camasso and Ruth Cunningham; her grandchildren, Edward Zywotek Jr.; Kevin Zywotek; and Amanda Detrick and her husband, AJ; and her father, Larry Davenport; her great-grandchildren, Connor and Karleigh Detrick; as well as her many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday at McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are asked to be donated to the Mountain Top Area Community Ambulance Association, 1 Woodlawn Ave., Mountain Top, PA 18707.