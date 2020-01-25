|
Elaine M. O'Donnell, 65, of Wilkes-Barre, was called home to heaven Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
She was born Nov. 1, 1954, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of Magdalene Salmay Pissott and the late Frederick J. Pissott. She attended Coughlin High School and Nanticoke High School and resided in the area most of her life. Elaine was a loving and caring person. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria Pissott.
Surviving are her mother, Magdalene Pissott; sister, Cathy Alles; brothers, Fred C. Pissott, Robert Pissott; nieces, Maria Alles, Lauren Hayes; nephew, Michael Pissott; great niece, Charlotte; and great nephew, Hudson.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Dominic's Church, Austin Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Condolences can be sent to: www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 25, 2020