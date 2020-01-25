Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Dominic's Church
Austin Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine O'Donnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine M. O'Donnell


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine M. O'Donnell Obituary
Elaine M. O'Donnell, 65, of Wilkes-Barre, was called home to heaven Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

She was born Nov. 1, 1954, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of Magdalene Salmay Pissott and the late Frederick J. Pissott. She attended Coughlin High School and Nanticoke High School and resided in the area most of her life. Elaine was a loving and caring person. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria Pissott.

Surviving are her mother, Magdalene Pissott; sister, Cathy Alles; brothers, Fred C. Pissott, Robert Pissott; nieces, Maria Alles, Lauren Hayes; nephew, Michael Pissott; great niece, Charlotte; and great nephew, Hudson.

The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Dominic's Church, Austin Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Condolences can be sent to: www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -