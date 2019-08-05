|
|
Elaine Moravinski, 76, of Plymouth, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
Born March 8, 1943, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Arnold Cooper and Peggy Donnelly Cooper. She was a graduate of Haddonfield High School, N.J. She had been employed by Sport-Jes, Plymouth, and as Plymouth Borough secretary for several years.
Elaine was very active in her community. She had been involved with many Plymouth youth sports programs and many other civic organizations over the years. She was an avid Seattle Seahawks fan and was an avid bowler, participated in Wyoming Valley Bowling Leagues throughout the area. She enjoyed her trips to the shore and had a great love for the beach.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Moravinski.
Surviving are her loving children, Jamie Cosgrove, Kingston; William Moravinski and his wife, Laura, Pottstown; and Thomas Moravinski, Plymouth; and grandchildren, Richard, Kylee and Kirby Cosgrove, Hannah Moravinski, Mason Moravinski and Jeffrey Moravinski.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. Carol Coleman officiating. Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Dallas.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
Contributions may be made to Trailways to Heaven Animal Rescue, 589 Old Tioga Turnpike, Benton, PA 17814, in Elaine's memory.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 5, 2019