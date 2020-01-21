|
|
Elaine P. Curry, 80, of Ashley, died Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., surrounded by her family.
Born in Ashley, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Helen Bradley Hooper and was a graduate of St. Leo's High School, Ashley. She was the long-time office manager for The Walsh Company. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Harland, Federal Hearings and Sallie Mae. She was an active member of St. Leo/Holy Rosary Church and enjoyed spending time with her family and taking cruises with her husband.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James P. Curry Jr.; and siblings, Mary Severino; John Hooper; and Sally Hooper.
Elaine is survived by her loving children, Kathleen Krofchok, Nanticoke; James (Missy) Curry III, Hanover Twp.; Mary Ellen (Mino) Mrozowski, Wilkes-Barre; Patrick Curry, Ashley; Sean (Chris) Curry, Forty Fort; Matthew (Shannon) Curry, Hanover Twp.; 10 grandchildren, Michael (D'Arcy) Werner; Elizabeth (Mike) Ledson; Kathryn; John; Frank (Maria) Mrozowski; Ciara; Sienna; Matthew; Mackenzie; Michael (Halle) Lenahan; two great grandchildren, Emma Werner; and Nicholas Werner; siblings, Thomas Hooper; Robert Hooper; and Kevin Hooper; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Leo/Holy Rosary Parish, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, with the Rev. Vincent Dang officiating.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to service time.
Arrangements are by the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Her family would like to thank the doctors and staff in the Geisinger Health System and Erwine Home Health (especially Helen) for the care given to Elaine. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Leo/Holy Rosary Parish improvement fund.
For information, visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 21, 2020