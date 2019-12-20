|
Elaine R. Deno, 89, of Mountain Top, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Medical Center-Hazleton.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Sarah Ogan Siegel. Elaine worked as a supervisor at Sears, a certified nursing assistant and also at Cadbury USA, prior to retiring.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Raymond Deno; and brothers, Wayne, Willard and Clarence Siegel.
Surviving are her children, Raymond Deno; Ronald Deno and wife, Maureen; and Doreen Bugaiski and husband, Peter; sisters, Mary Lamoreaux and husband, Sterling; and Nancy Fennell; grandchildren, Brant, Ronald and Kristin Deno; Amber Veet and husband, Tim; and Ashley Bugaiski; along with great-grandchildren, Roman and Leo.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday from McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top. Interment will follow in Albert Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 20, 2019