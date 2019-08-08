|
|
Eleanor A. Sebolka, 92, of Kingston, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at home.
Born Feb. 24, 1927, in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Anna and Andrew Ulichney. She was a graduate of Edwardsville High School. She worked for General Cigar, The Duplan and for 21 years as a payroll supervisor for Acme Markets.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; daughter, Lorraine; brother, Andrew; and her companion of 35 years, Edward Visneski. Eleanor and Edward Visneski were members of the Polka Lites.
Surviving are her children, Thomas Sebolka Jr., Noxen; Rita Molino, Kingston; David Sebolka, Dallas; and Diane Waskie, Mountain Top; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Courtdale.
Arrangements are entrusted to Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne.
A special thank you to the caregivers who assisted her daughter, Rita, with her care: Charlotte Warke, Caregivers of America; Terry Joyce, Bureau of Aging; Erwine Home Health and Hospice Inc.; April White; Pam Brady; Joe Boyle, of Young's Medical Equipment.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 8, 2019