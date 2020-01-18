Home

BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE
Luzerne, PA 18709
(570) 287-0293
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
Liturgy
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church
Kingston, PA
Eleanor A. Yasenchak


1919 - 2020
Eleanor A. Yasenchak Obituary
Eleanor A. Yasenchak, 100, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after a brief illness.

Formerly of Kingston, she had been residing at St. Luke's Villa, Wilkes-Barre.

Born Nov. 25, 1919, in Larksville, she was the daughter of the late John and Agnes Mazeski Winslow.

Eleanor was a graduate of Larksville High School. During WWII she worked for Western Union in Wilmington, Del. A devoted wife and mother, she was endowed with a wonderful capacity for generosity, kindness and friendship. She tirelessly gave her time and energy to helping family, friends and neighbors. She was delighted recently to be able to celebrate her 100th birthday surrounded by all those she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by Joseph Yasenchak, her husband of 53 years; daughter, Marian A. Sharif; sister, Marie A. Winslow; and brother, John Winslow.

She is survived by her daughter, Ann Marie Bonislawski; husband, David, Stone Mountain, Ga.; son, Joseph J. Yasenchak and partner, Ellen Malone, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Adam (Rachel) Bonislawski, Jenkintown, Elise (Eric) Laechelin, San Antonio, Texas, and Anya Sharif, Baltimore, Md.; and five great-grandchildren; brother, Edward Winslow, Miami Springs, Fla.; and sister, Rosaline Winslow, Wilkes-Barre; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. William Boyle, Eleanor's physician, who supported her well-being for decades and predicted long ago she would see 100 years. In addition, we thank the entire staff of St. Luke's Villa for providing a loving and caring atmosphere for mom for the past four years. We appreciate the attention to her needs on the fourth floor personal care area and especially thank the dining room staff and maintenance men who treated our mom so kindly. The residents at St. Luke's became mom's new neighbors and she spoke so fondly of everyone who touched her life with love and kindness.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Ltd., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Kingston, by the Rev. Michael Prodanets. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Condolences can be sent to www.betzjastremski.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 18, 2020
