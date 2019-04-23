Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor B. Richards. View Sign Service Information Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home 504 Wyoming Avenue Wyoming , PA 18644 (570)-693-1130 Send Flowers Obituary





Born May 18, 1918, in Avoca, she was the daughter of the late George M. and Mary E. Boase Bradbury. She was a graduate of Avoca High School. Most of her adult life was spent on the family farm in Carverton. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling and exploring foreign countries with her daughters.



She was a longtime member of Carverton Methodist Church before moving to Forty Fort and West Wyoming, where she became a member of Wyoming United Methodist Church.



Preceding her in death was her husband, William J. Richards; sister, Anna; and brothers, Milton, Earl, Thelbert and Howard Bradbury.



Surviving are daughters, Judith Cathrall, Dillon, Colo.; Lynn White, Fairhope, Ala.; Susan Richards, Jersey City, N.J.; grandchildren, Jeff (John) Cathrall and Jodi (Mark) Jeffery, all of Colorado; Heather (Rich) Lalla, of Atlanta, Ga.; Kristin (William) Akridge, Fairhope, Ala.; great-grandchildren, Sage and Baylor Jeffery; and nephew, Lee Bradbury, Punta Gorda, Fla.



The family would like to thank Karl and Ethel Bruns for their compassion and exceptional care during Eleanor's recent years, as well as all of the love and support shown by friends of the family.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Wyoming Cemetery with the Rev. Harriet Santos officiating. Following the service, friends may call at the family home in West Wyoming.



Memorial donations may be sent to the Wyoming United Methodist Church, 376 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, PA 18644.



Arrangements are by Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.



For information or to leave condolences please visit us at

