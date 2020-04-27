|
|
Eleanor "Sis" Blaker, 90, a life resident of Wilkes-Barre, passed into eternal life early Friday morning, April 24, 2020, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre, where she had resided since 2015.
Her beloved husband, Robert P. Blaker, passed away May 1, 2007. Together, Bob and Sis shared 56 beautiful years of marriage.
Born Dec. 22, 1929, in Wilkes-Barre, Eleanor was one of six children born to the late Peter and Emma Martin Mengak.
Sis was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1947.
A homemaker most of her life, Sis took great pride in tending to the daily needs of her family.
Sis was a devout member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Wilkes-Barre.
A woman of many enjoyments, Sis especially enjoyed the countless camping trips she and her husband took with their family throughout the years. Above all, her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her loved ones. Although her presence will be deeply missed, she will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
In addition to her parents, Peter and Emma Mengak, and her husband, Bob, Sis was preceded in death by her infant son, Gary P. Blaker, in 1964; her grandson, Christopher Blaker, in 2017; her brothers, Michael, Peter and Edward Mengak; and her sisters, Mary Mengak and Mildred Andreas.
Sis is survived by her sons, Robert Blaker and his wife, Ann, Plymouth; Wayne Blaker and his wife, Denise, Pittston Twp.; and David Blaker and his wife, Mary Grace, Ashley; her grandsons, Shawn Blaker and his wife, Gwen; and Joshua Blaker and his fiancée, Brooke Balchune; her great-grandchildren, Abby Blaker and Kayden Blaker; as well as generations of nieces and nephews.
Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be celebrated Wednesday in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton section of Kingston Twp. The Rev. Wesley Toole, pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, will officiate the graveside funeral service.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
To send the Blaker family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home website at www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 27, 2020