Eleanor Blazejewski


1928 - 2020
Eleanor Blazejewski Obituary
Eleanor Blazejewski, 91, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Regina Klinges Blazejewski.

Eleanor was a graduate of Marywood College, Scranton, earning her degree in music application.

Eleanor was owner/operator of East End Pizza, Wilkes-Barre, and was a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish, North Wilkes-Barre. She was an accomplished writer with many stories to tell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward J. Blazejewski Jr.; and her nephew, Edward J. Blazejewski III, Ph.D.

Surviving are her nieces, Sandra Frantz and her husband, Dr. Bernard Frantz, Plains Twp.; and Mary Ellen Blazejewski, Hanover Twp.; great-nephew, Dr. Bernard E. Frantz and his wife, Susan; and niece, Wendy Frantz; great-great-nephew and nieces Bernie, Hope, Arden and Wynne; and cousin, Charles Hampel.

Eleanor's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Timber Ridge for the compassion and wonderful care given to Eleanor during the last year.

Due to the global state of emergency, graveside services will be private and held at the convenience of the family in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp., with a memorial Mass to be celebrated at a later date in St. Andre Bessette Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 North Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705.

For information or to leave Eleanor's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 24, 2020
