Service Information James M Margotta Funeral Home 1019 Main St Peckville , PA 18452 (570)-489-6622 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM James M Margotta Funeral Home 1019 Main St Peckville , PA 18452 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Sacred Heart of Jesus Church Peckville , PA

Eleanor D. Gasparini Ghilardi, 95, of Peckville, passed away peacefully at home Monday, May 13, 2019.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Ghilardi, in 2001.



Born in Jessup on Feb. 2, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Gene and Theresa Ferretti Gasparini. She was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School, Olyphant, and Lackawanna Business College, Scranton.



After graduating from business college, Eleanor worked as a bookkeeper for Gasparini Excavating Company, owned by her father. Eleanor married her husband, Joseph, in 1948. Eleanor and Joe enjoyed traveling throughout the world. When their daughters were born, they instilled the love of travel in them and together enjoyed many family vacations.



She was a wonderful homemaker and baker. Ricotta cookies were her specialty. Her family brought her the most joy. She took much pride in their education and accomplishments.



In her earlier years, Eleanor enjoyed golfing and bowling. She was also a lifelong member of the Century Club, Scranton, where she enjoyed playing bridge with dear friends. Eleanor was a devout catholic and a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville.



She was also a member of the Peckville Business and Professional Women's Club, where she was selected Woman of the Year of 2010.



In her later years, she truly enjoyed working at the Children's Garden Nursery School with her sister, Ann, and her niece, Teresa. She loved those children very much and they returned her love many-fold. Eleanor also enjoyed spending time at St. Joseph's Center outpatient therapy aquatic exercise, where she made many friends.



For the last eight years, Eleanor was fortunate to be cared for by Sarah Tanikie, for which the family will be forever grateful. She was also under the care of Allied Services In-Home Hospice Care, Scranton, and their wonderful staff.



She was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt, and she will be truly missed.



In addition to her parents and husband, Eleanor was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Pascucci and her husband, Dr. Stephen Pascucci Sr., and an infant sister, Amelia.



Surviving are her daughters, Attorney Melinda Ghilardi and her husband, Attorney Sidney Prejean, Dunmore; Alicia Adonizio and her husband, P.J., Pittston; and Dr. Gemma Kwolek and her husband, Jeff, Woodbridge, Conn.; grandsons, Attorney Peter Adonizio Jr. and his wife, Maria LoBrutto Adonizio; and Joseph Adonizio, all of Pittston; Jeffrey Kwolek and his fiancé, Lauren Proto, New Haven, Conn.; and Jesse Kwolek, San Francisco, Calif.; cousin and dear friend, Carmela Crupi, Scranton; many other cousins; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, notably Teresa Cordelli and her husband, Mark, Scranton; and Anita Marchegiani, who were always there when needed.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church Friday. Entombment, at the convenience of the family, will take place in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery.



Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Center Outpatient Therapy, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



To leave condolences for the family, visit Eleanor's obituary at

