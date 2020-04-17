Home

Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
204 Main Street
Duryea, PA 18642
(570) 457-4301
Eleanor Draus

Eleanor Draus Obituary
Eleanor Draus, 91, of Duryea, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp.

Born in Duryea, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Victoria Barkosky Golenski and was a graduate of Duryea High School.

Eleanor was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester J. Draus, on March 6, 2015; and brother, Edward Golenski.

Surviving are daughter, Marie Draus; daughter, Kathy Brooks; grandson, Richard Sitter; granddaughter, Karen Sitter; grandson, John Brooks; great-grandson, Henry Sitter; sister, Marie Quicho; caregivers, Joseph and Leslie Golenski and their daughter, Olivia; nieces; nephews; and cousins

Private funeral services and interment will be held in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Duryea, by the Rev. John Polednak.

Arrangements are by Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.

To leave a condolence for Eleanor's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 17, 2020
