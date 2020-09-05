Home

Lehman & Gregory Funeral Home Inc
281 Chapel St
Swoyersville, PA 18704
(570) 288-5176
Eleanor E. Wargo

Eleanor E. Wargo Obituary

Eleanor E. Wargo of Edwardsville passed away Sept. 2, 2020, at the Garden's of Wyoming Valley, where she had been a guest

Born in Larksville, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary Mergo Casper.

Eleanor was a member of Holy Family Parish Luzerne. Eleanor had a great love of cats and she had a magnetic personality that made everyone laugh, she will be missed by all who knew her

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy.

Surviving are her son, Richard and daughter, Barbara; brother, George Casper and wife, Grace; and sister, Rosemary Koval; niece, Alyson Kolojejchick and husband, Mark; nephew, Blaise Koval; and great-nephews, Jacob and Ethan Kolojejchick

A private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family, and there will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St.,. Swoyersville.


