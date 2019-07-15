Home

George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
Eleanor Gabrysh Vehoski Obituary
Eleanor Gabrysh Vehoski, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 13, 2019, at ManorCare Hampton House, Hanover Twp.

She was born in Ashley on Nov. 1, 1930, the daughter of the late Thomas and Julia Mizek Gabrysh.

Eleanor was a graduate of Ashley High School where she was a member of the Ashley Rockets basketball team. Eleanor married the love of her life, Carl Vehoski, on April 14, 1956, and they enjoyed their time together on this earth fishing, line dancing and polka dancing. They are together once again as Carl preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 2016.

Surviving are Mary Ellen Sychtyz, Susan and Stewart, Carol Robenalt, Carl Vehoski and his wife, Char and David Vehoski. Twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren also survive with a seventh great-grandchild arriving shortly.

Funeral services will be held with a blessing service at 10 a.m. Wednesday from George A. Strish, Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the entire staff especially "B Wing" of ManorCare Hampton House, Hanover Twp., for their excellent care and compassion given to Eleanor in her time of need.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 15, 2019
