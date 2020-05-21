|
|
Eleanor Guntkowski, 86, of Duryea, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Scranton.
Born in Duryea, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Hajduk Vanko and was a graduate of Duryea High School. Eleanor was employed by the former Topps Chewing Gum Company, Owens-Illinois, and retired from Aureus.
Eleanor was very involved with both Duryea Wildcat Mini Football and Duryea Little League Auxillary when her children were growing up. She was an active member of the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Duryea, now Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea, and looked forward to her days of volunteering for the Lenten food sales and annual church picnic. She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. It was very rare for her to miss a televised game. She could talk for hours about the Phillies' roster, what team the players came from or where they were traded to. She also enjoyed carpet looming.
She was a loving mom, grandma and great-grandma. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. Although her siblings all passed before her, she remained very close with all of her nieces and nephews and loved them dearly. Eleanor was a very kind and thoughtful person who valued her family and friends above all else. She will be sadly missed by everyone whose life she touched.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. "Curly" Guntkowski, on May 27, 1997; brothers, George, Michael and John Vanko; and sisters, Mary Dushko, Helen Grala, Margaret Brojock and Anna Rupp.
Surviving are daughter, Mary Ann Trinovitch and her husband, Keith, Tunkhannock; son, Joseph Guntkowski and his wife, Merlene, Tunkhannock; daughter, Jean McGinty and her husband, Terrance, Inkerman; granddaughter, Jessica George and her husband, Jesse; grandson, Jason Gorzkowski and his wife, Shannon Davis; grandson, Jeffrey Gorzkowski and his wife, Alicia Foster; granddaughter, Kristi Bitler and her husband, Ryan; six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice, the staff of Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Dr. Guy Fasciana for their compassion and care that was shown to Eleanor and her family.
Private funeral services and interment will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Duryea, by the Rev. John Polednak.
Arrangements are by Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.
To leave a condolence for Eleanor's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 21, 2020