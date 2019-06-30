Eleanor Helen Chismar Alper passed peacefully during the early hours of Tuesday, June 25, 2019, with her husband Robert L. Alper by her side. She was 87 years old. The loving couple celebrated their 65th anniversary earlier this month.



Born on March 4, 1932, "Ellie" was the oldest of five children born to Joseph and Helen Paraschak Chismar Jr. of Swoyersville.



She was preceded in death by brothers, Donald and Joseph, and sister, Marie Stelma.



She attended Sacred Heart School in Luzerne. A devout Catholic, she remained an active member of the several congregations she belonged to over the years.



She worked throughout her life as a professional hairdresser and seamstress, while devoting herself to her family and community. She will long be remembered for her boundless energy, joyous laughter, love of singing and dancing, and of course her world famous pierogies.



Eleanor is survived by her husband, Robert, Scranton; her sister, Irene Chismar Gabriele, Wilkes-Barre; her son, Robert Jr. (Lisa), West Wyoming; her four grandchildren, Robert III (Bianca), San Francisco; Jason, Seattle; Thomas, Wilkes-Barre; David, West Wyoming; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A viewing and service will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lehman & Gregory Funeral Home, 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville. Her burial will take place immediately following in St. Mary's Cemetery at 83 Brook St., Swoyersville. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 30, 2019