Eleanor (Smith) Keiper, of Kingston, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Surviving are her children, David Jr. and Sandra, daughter-in-law, Raelyn, and son-in-law, Scott; as well as, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David Sr.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. The interment will be held in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.
Family and friends are asked to call from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or True Friends Animal Rescue, 16332 PA-706, Montrose, PA 18801.
For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020