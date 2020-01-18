Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Keiper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor (Smith) Keiper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor (Smith) Keiper Obituary
Eleanor (Smith) Keiper, of Kingston, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Surviving are her children, David Jr. and Sandra, daughter-in-law, Raelyn, and son-in-law, Scott; as well as, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her husband, David Sr.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. The interment will be held in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.

Family and friends are asked to call from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or True Friends Animal Rescue, 16332 PA-706, Montrose, PA 18801.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -