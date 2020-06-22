|
Eleanor L. Benjamin of Wilkes-Barre passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Allied Services, Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre.
Born Dec. 19, 1935, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Agnes Petrowski Lyons.
Eleanor attended Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed in the area garment industry. She worked several years in the treasurer's office at the Luzerne County Courthouse and later retired from Valley Crest Nursing Home in 1996.
Eleanor was a devoted Catholic and loved her church, Holy Trinity, Wilkes-Barre, and after its closing, joined St. Faustina parish, Nanticoke.
She was a member of the former Ukrainian Literary Society, Wilkes-Barre.
Eleanor was a loving mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Benjamin Sr., on July 12, 2002; sister, Theresa Hanchulak; and brothers, Leonard and Thomas Lyons.
Surviving are her daughter, Leenora Slabinski and her husband, James, Hunlock Creek; sons, Leo Benjamin Jr. and his wife, Patricia, Nanticoke; and Mark Benjamin and his wife, Renee, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Brandy, Jaci, Lauren, Mark Jr., Kayla and Julianne; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Theodore Lyons, North Carolina; and Robert Lyons, Ashley.
Funeral services will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday from Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Faustina parish, 520 Hanover St., Nanticoke.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.